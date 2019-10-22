UP DElEd Second Semester Results 2019: The Exam Regulatory Authority of Pryagraj has declared the results of Uttar Pradesh DElEd second semester exams on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result and marksheet on btcexam.in.

Here’s How to Check UP DElEd Second Semester Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., btcexam.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link.

Step 3: Enter all the login credentials.

Step 3: Your ‘UP DElEd Second Semester Results 2019’ will appear on a new page.

Step 4: Check your score and the mark sheet.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same for future use.