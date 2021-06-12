Lucknow: Final year students of engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh need to begin preparing for their exams as the technical education department, which looks after the tech universities and polytechnic institutes, has announced that final year exams will be conducted in the third week of July. Students must note that the UP final year exams for engineering and polytechnic colleges will be held in an objective format via online mode. Also Read - UP Govt Takes BIG Decision For 1st Year Graduation, Higher Education Students. Details Here

"Govt has taken a decision to hold final year exams of all students under technical education department in third week of July. Other than final year, exams will take place in the last week of July. It will be objective type and online," tweeted Alok Kumar, Secretary, technical education in Uttar Pradesh.

Govt has taken a decision to hold final year exams of all students under technical education department in 3rd week of July. Other than final year, exams will take place in last week of July. It will be objective type and online. @UPGovt @AKTU_Lucknow @rmulko @ishajainTOI — ALOK KUMAR (@74_alok) June 12, 2021

“Detailed guidelines will be issued by technical universities under broad framework given by the state government by Monday,” he added in reply to a query raised by a student.

According to reports, the state government is working on a software that will work on all devices and processors for students to be able to write their exams from the nearest cyber cafe/CSC, or even at ease from home.

The decision comes as a disappointment to thousands of engineering and polytechnic students who were hoping for a step in their favour. According to the engineering students, the UP higher education department had on Tuesday decided to promote all first year and first-semester undergraduate and postgraduate students of Uttar Pradesh universities and degree colleges without exams in view of the ongoing pandemic situation.

However, engineering students were upset that the state education department has now decided to go ahead with the final year exams.