Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government announced that it will close all non-affiliated schools in the state. Schools running without recognition will soon face closure in Uttar Pradesh, an order of the Basic Education department states. Under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act-2009, no school can operate without recognition. This announcement was made after the state Education department received feedback during a school Chalon Campaign under that Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. The Basic Education Department, while issuing instructions to mark such schools, has called for details from all the block areas. Earlier the department had sought for a list of non-affiliated schools being run in their respective districts from the Basic Shiksha Adhikaris.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Govt Eases Restrictions on Private Schools, Allows Them to Hike Fees by THIS Much

What will happened to the students studying in these non-affiliated schools

Primary and junior high schools operating without recognition in the state will be closed. Before closing, the children of those schools will be admitted to the neighboring government, aided or unaided recognized schools. The Basic Education Department has issued orders in this regard. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Schools from Classes 9-12 and Colleges to Reopen from Feb 7. Check Details Here

Under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act-2009, no school can operate without recognition. During the School Chalo campaign, feedback has been received that a large number of primary schools are running without recognition. Also Read - Omicron: UP Govt Orders Closure of Schools, Colleges Till January 23 Amid Covid Situation

School Administration will have to pay fine

Ganesh Kumar, Joint Director of Basic Education Department, has issued an order to close the schools running without recognition to BSA (Basic Shiksha Adhikari). Along with this, instructions have also been issued to collect a fine of 1 lakh rupees from the operators of the school.

If the school functions even after the order, then a fine of Rs 10,000 will be charged per day from the school.

More than 1000 non-affiliated schools in UP

According to the information, there are more than one thousand non-affiliated schools across the state to which notices have been served. About 26 schools in Kanpur and 12 schools in Etah have similarly been identified in different districts. The DIOS issued the list of recognized schools and gave instructions to rein in the rest.