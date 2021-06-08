New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Government will promote all first year students enrolled in universities and higher educational institutions, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday. “Students will appear for their exam in second year. Based on the marks obtained in second year, average marks in their first year will be awarded,” Sharma tweeted. Also Read - UP Govt to Provide 5 Kg Foodgrain to BPL Families For 3 Months, Rs 1000 Per Month to Daily Wagers

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had suggested officials that the decision about examinations in higher and technical education institutions must be taken soon. He said this at a meeting of Team-9 attended by senior officials. The department concerned should discuss the issue with the universities to ensure requisite action regarding the examinations, he said. A system should be put in place that keeps the interest of students above all, he added.

The state government had on May 13 formed a committee of three vice chancellors to suggest measures on how to promote students to the next semester without exams across all universities and degree colleges because conducting physical examination was a difficult task amid the Covid-19 situation, an official said.

The committee comprised prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor of Lucknow University, prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, vice-chancellor of AKTU, and prof Krishna Pal Singh, vice-chancellor of Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in Bareilly. On May 20, the committee submitted its report to the office of additional chief secretary (higher education) Monika S Garg.