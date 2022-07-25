UP Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 Release Date: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission(UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the UP Lekhpal main examination today, July 25, 2022. Registered candidates can download the UK Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 through the official website of the Commission, upsssc.gov.in.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely to Release on July 31; Here's How to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

This year, the Commission will conduct the UPSSSC Lekhpal exam on July 31, 2022. The Commission will conduct the Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 between 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held on July 24. However, due to some unavoidable reason, the exam was postponed. Through this recruitment exam, a total of 8085 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the UP Lekhpal Admit Card 2022.

How to Download UP Lekhpal Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Click here to download your Written exam admit card under the Advt. 01-Exam/2022, Rajasva Lekhpal Mains Examination(PET-”

Enter the login credentials such as Candidate Registration number, date of birth, and verification code and click on the "Download admit card" option.

number, date of birth, and verification code and click on the “Download admit card” option. Your UP Lekhpal hall ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the UP Lekhpal 2022 Admit Card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given above. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written exam. The written exam will consist of 100 marks. The exam will be held for a duration of two hours. For every wrong answer, 1/4 marks will be deducted. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notice issued by the Commission on its official website.