UP Madarsa Board Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education has declared the Madarsa Board result for the Munshi, Maulvi, Alim, and Fazil examination today, July 26, 2022. Candidates can download the UP Madarsa Board Result 2022 through the official website, madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. This year, a total of 1,14,247 students have appeared for the madarsa examination.

As per several media reports, a total of 1,14,247 students have appeared for the various examinations this year. Out of the total number, 57,114 candidates are male whereas 57, 133 are female candidates. Nearly 57,642 students have appeared for the Munshi /Maulvi (secondary examinations). Out of which 29,522 are boys and 28,120 are girls. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board Result 2022.

How to Download UP Madarsa Board Result 2022?

Visit the official website, madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ UP Madarsa Board Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials.

Your UP Madarsa Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

UP Madarsa Board Result 2022: Check Details on Alim, Kamil Exam

A total of 19,050 students have appeared for the Alim (Senior Secondary examinations). Out of which, 9,195 are boys and 9,855 are girls. Meanwhile, a total of 27,678 students, including 13,466 boys and 14,212 girls, appeared for the Kamil exam. Similarly, a total of 9,877 students, including 4,931 boys and 4,946 girls, appeared for the Fazil exam.