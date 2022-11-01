UP Metro Recruitment 2022 at lmrcl.com: The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) also known as Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has invited candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of LMRCL at lmrcl.com. The registration process has started from November 01, 2022. As per the schedule, the last date to submit the application form is November 30. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 142 vacant posts will be filled. One can check the important dates, and other details here.Also Read - IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 710 Posts at ibps.in; Check Eligibility, Other Details Here
Uttar Pradesh UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- Date of Issue of Notification: November 1, 2022
- Online registration begins: November 1, 2022
- Online registration ends: November 3o, 2022
- Dates for Downloading Admit Card: December 15, 2022
- TENTATIVE DATE OF WRITTEN EXAMINATION (CBT): 02.01.2023 & 03.01.2023
Uttar Pradesh UP Metro Vacancy Details
- Assistant Manager (Civil): 16 posts
- Assistant Manager (Electrical): 08 posts
- Assistant Manager (S&T): 05 posts
- Assistant Manager (Account): 01 post
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 43 posts
- Junior Engineer (Electrical): 49 posts
- Junior Engineer (S&T): 17 posts
- Account Assistant: 02 posts
- Office Assistant HR: 01 post
Uttar Pradesh UP Metro Eligibility Criteria
- Assistant Manager (Civil):E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for Unreserved, EWS& OBC vacancies and with minimum of 50% marks for applying for candidates for reserved vacancies of SC only.
- Assistant Manager (Electrical):E/B.Tech in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for applying for candidates for Unreserved, EWS & OBC vacancies.
- Assistant Manager (S&T):E/B.Tech in Electronics/Electronics & Communication or Equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for applying for candidates for Unreserved& EWS vacancies.
Uttar Pradesh UP Metro Salary
Pay Scale (IDA) in₹
- Assistant Manager (Civil): Rs 50,000- 1,60,000
- Assistant Manager (Electrical): Rs 50,000- 1,60,000
- Assistant Manager (S&T): Rs 50,000- 1,60,000
- Assistant Manager (Account): Rs 50,000- 1,60,000
- Junior Engineer (Civil): Rs 33,000- 67,300
- Junior Engineer (Electrical): Rs 33,000- 67,300
- Junior Engineer (S&T): Rs 33,000- 67,300
- Account Assistant: Rs 25,000-51,000
- Office Assistant HR: Rs 25,000-51,000
Uttar Pradesh UP Metro Selection Procedure
Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the educational qualification, age limit selection procedure, and other details by going through the detailed notification shared below:
Uttar Pradesh UP Metro Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.upmetrorail.com. The application will NOT be accepted by any other mode.