UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Big Update: Mop-up Round Dates Revised | Check Details Here

UP NEET PG 2022: UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling dates have been revised by the Directorate of Education, Uttar Pradesh. The candidates who are preparing for the examinations must note that the dates have been revised for mop up round. The new schedule is now available on the official website of UP NEET i.e. upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Key Details

The merit list will be released on November 21, 2022.

The online choice filling can be done from November 22 to November 24, 2022.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on November 26, 2022

Allotment letter will be displayed from November 21 to November 24, 2022.

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to check merit list

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the dates:

Go to the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in. Click on UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling merit list through the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your merit list will be displayed on the screen. Check the merit list and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.