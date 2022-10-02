UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule: The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has released a revised schedule for the State’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (UP NEET PG) counselling 2022. As per the revised schedule, eligible candidates can fill the choices till October 05, 2022, by visiting the official website at upneet.gov.in. The DGME UP will declare the UP NEET PG round 1 allotment result 2022 on October 6. Candidates can download their allotment letters and can appear for the admission process between October 7 to October 12, 2022.Also Read - SBI PO, NABARD, UCO, Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule

Online Choice filling and locking: October 1, 2022, from 2 PM

Last date to submit choices: October 03, 2022, from 2 PM

Result, Seat Allotment: October 06, 2022

Downloading of allotment letter: October 7 to 12, 2022

