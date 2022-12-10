UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Merit List Out at upneet.gov.in; Check NEET Rank Here

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Merit List at upneet.gov.in: Candidates who have appeared for the state's NEET counselling process can check and download the merit list by visiting the official website at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Merit List Declared at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) UP has declared the merit list for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG 2022) counselling mop-up round. Candidates who have appeared for the state’s NEET counselling process can check and download the merit list by visiting the official website at upneet.gov.in.

As per the revised schedule, candidates can submit their choices for the UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-up Round till December 13, 2022. The UP NEET UG counselling seat allotment result will be announced on December 15. Those candidates whose names are on the allotment list are required to download the allotment letter between December 16 to December 19.

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Schedule Here

Online Choice Filling: December 10 to December 13, 2022

Result: December 15

Download the allotment letter: December 16 to December 19.

DIRECT LINK: UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop up Round Merit List

How to Download UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop up Round Merit List?

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP at upneet.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “MERIT LIST OF NEET UG-2022 MOPUP – ROUND.”

A new PDF document will open on the screen.

Your UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop up round Merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Download the merit list and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details on NEET UG 2022 Counselling, please visit the official website of upneet.gov.in.