UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Result Soon at upneet.gov.in; Check NEET Rank, Allotment Letter Here

Uttar Pradesh UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Result at upneet.gov.in: Candidates can check the Uttar Pradesh UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Result by visiting the official website at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET PG 2022: As per the UP NEET PG Counselling schedule, the registration process will end on September 28.

Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) mop-up round result today, December 15, 2022. Candidates can check the Uttar Pradesh UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Result by visiting the official website at upneet.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download the allotment letter from December 16 to December 19, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check the result. Follow the steps given below.

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Schedule Here

Online Choice Filling: December 10 to December 13, 2022

Result: December 15 (today)

Download the allotment letter: December 16 to December 19.

DIRECT LINK: UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop up Round Result(link to be active soon)

DIRECT LINK: UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop up Round Merit List

How to Download UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop up Round Merit List?

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP at upneet.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download NEET UG-2022 MOPUP – ROUND Result.”

A new PDF document will open on the screen.

Your UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-up round result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) UP has already declared the merit list for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG 2022) counselling mop-up round. For more details on NEET UG 2022 Counselling, please visit the official website of upneet.gov.in.