UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGMEUP) has already started the state’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling registration. Eligible candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website at upneet.gov.in. The DGME Uttar Pradesh will hold the counselling process for 85 per cent state’s quota seats for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Check Class 12th Accountancy Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule: Check Detail Schedule Here

Name of the Event Also Read - CISCE Board Exam 2023: Check Subject-Wise ICSE 10th Specimen Question Papers Here Check Important Dates here Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration Begins Nov 2; Know Steps to Register at mcc.nic.in UP NEET UG counselling 2022 online registration and payment of fee October 22(2:00 PM) to 28, 2022(2:00 PM) Last date to submit security fee October 22(2:00 PM) to 28, 2022 UP NEET UG counselling 2022 October 25 to 30, 2022 State merit list release date (tentative) October 29, 2022 Online choice filling and locking November 1, 2022(11:00 AM) to November 4, 2022(2:00 PM) Declaration of allotment result round November 4-5, 2022 Allotment letter download and reporting at allotted institutes November 7 to November 11, 2022