UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Registration: Choice Filling Starts Aug 21 at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling for Round 2 has begun and candidates who did not register themselves earlier, can now apply through the website upneet.gov.in. The merit list will be released on August 19 and the choice filling will start from August 21.

UP NEET UG 2023 COUNSELLING ROUND 2 BEGINS

New Delhi: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has begun the second round of counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 from 11 AM today, August 16, 2023. Registration for the same can be done by visiting the official website- upneet.gov.in. The registration process will be followed by the merit list, which will release on August 19; after which the process of filling your choices will start from August 21.

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Steps To Register

The first step to register for the UP NEET UG 2023 counselling round 2, is to visit the official website- upneet.gov.in.

On the home page of this website, you will find a link that reads- ‘Registration UG (MBBS/BDS); click on it.

Now, fill your NEET UG Roll Number, your name and other basic details so that your log in details can be generated.

Log in using your credentials and fill the application form completely, upload the required documents and then submit it.

Candidates can register for the round 2 of counselling until 5 PM, August 18, 2023; the process will be deemed complete only after the payment of a non refundable registration fee, which is Rs 2000/-.

UP NEET PG 2023: Security Deposit Submission

Candidates applying for UP state quota seats, have to submit Rs. 30,000/- as security deposit while those applying for private medical and dental colleges have to pay Rs 1 Lakh for BDS seats and Rs 2 lakh for MBBS seats as security deposit. The security deposit must be paid within the specified time frame.

UP NEET PG 2023 Merit List On Aug 19

Interested candidates please note that after registering yourself for the counselling session, to register and sit for the UP NEET UG Exam 2023, you will have to pay the required security deposit and then get your papers checked between August 16 and 19. The merit list will be released on August 19, 2023.

UP NEET PG 2023: Choice Filling

Once the merit list is out on August 19, the candidates should now be ready for the online choice filling process that will begin at 11 AM on August 21 and will go on till August 24, 11 AM. Candidates can make their top choices with respect to colleges and programmes for MBBS and BDS admissions 2023.

The seat allocation results for the second round of UP NEET UG 2023 will be announced by August 25 or 26. The academic year, according to DMET, UP would begin on September 1, 2023. Allotment letters can be downloaded between August 28 and September 2 and the date for admission is August 28-29 and September 1-2.

