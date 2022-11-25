UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Shortly at upneet.gov.in; Link Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result at upneet.gov.in: All those students who have registered for the second round of UP NEET UG counselling process can check and download the allotment result by visiting the official website at upneet.gov.in.

NEET UG 2022: This year, nearly 95% attendance was recorded in the medical entrance exam.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result at upneet.gov.in: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh is all set to declare the state’s NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result today, November 25, 2022. All those students who have registered for the second round of UP NEET UG counselling process can check and download the allotment result by visiting the official website at upneet.gov.in.

To access the round 2 allotment letter, a registered candidate needs to log in to his/her account using the roll numbers and NEET application number.

HOW TO CHECK UTTAR PRADESH NEET UG COUNSELLING ROUND 2 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT?

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in

Click on the round 2 seat allotment result link on the home page.

Enter the login credentials such as roll number and NEET application number

Your UP NEET UG 2022 counselling result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the PDF and take a printout of it for further reference.

Earlier, the UP NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result was scheduled to be declared on November 24. Candidates can download the UP NEET UG round 1 allotment letter and the admission confirmation window will be available up to November 28, 2022. Candidates who will get a seat, course/college in second round of allotment need to confirm their admission by accepting the seat, reporting at the allotted college, and paying the admission fee. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.