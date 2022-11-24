UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result to be Declared Shortly. Check Details on upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The candidates who are selected in the round two counselling need to confirm their admission by accepting the allotment, reporting at the allotted college and paying the admission fee.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result expected date and time.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG Counselling) 2022 round 2 seat allotment result is expected to be released shortly on upneet.gov.in. Soon after the result is declared, the students will be able to check and download the seat allotment result on the official website– upneet.gov.in. to check the round 2 allotment result, the registered candidates need to use the login credentials- roll numbers and NEET application number.

The candidates need to note that the schedule for the UP NEET UG Counselling second round has been revised. Earlier, the UP NEET round 2 allotment result was scheduled to be out on November 20 or 21.

UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 – Direct Link (Available Today)

The candidates need to understand that the seat allotment result for UP NEET UG Counselling is prepared by the DMER based on the choices filled by the candidates, seats available and the inter-se merit of the candidate. After sometime when the UP NEET allotment result will be declared, the list will be uploaded on the official website – upneet.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates who wish to claim the seat allocated to them must report to the respective nodal centre before the deadline. If they fail to report to the college/nodal centre, then their seat will be forfeited.

After the UP NEET UG Counselling round 2 allotment results are announced, candidates can download their allotment letters and take admission from November 25 to 28, 2022.

How To Download Round 2 Allotment Result

Visit the official website- upneet.gov.in

Click on round 2 seat allotment result link

Use log-in credentials- roll number, NEET application number

UP NEET UG 2022 counselling result will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

In another development, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised dates for holding both all India and state quota counselling. According to the revised schedule, the mop-up round of AIQ and Central + Deemed universities will be held from November 28 to December 6 while for state quota seats, it will be held from December 6 to 13.