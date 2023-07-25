Home

Education

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Begins Today, Apply at dgme.up.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Begins Today, Apply at dgme.up.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023:Registration for the first round begins today, July 25. Medical aspirants seeking admission to the MBBS/BDS course can register online for the counselling round at dgme.up.gov.in.

The last date to register for the counselling round is July 28. (Representative Image)

The UP-NEET UG Counselling schedule was released a few days ago by the Office of the Director General, Uttar Pradesh. The first round of UP NEET UG Counselling registration begins today, July 25. Medical aspirants seeking admission to the MBBS/BDS course within Uttar Pradesh, can visit the official website of the DGME at dgme.up.gov.in and apply online for the counselling round. It is important to note that the last date to register for the counselling round is July 28 (up to 5 PM). The security money deposition will be done from July 25 to July 28. DGMER will conduct the online document verification of the registered candidates from July 25 to July 28.

Trending Now

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Schedule

As per the official schedule, the merit list will be announced on July 29 and the online choice-filling window will remain open from July 31 to August 3. The notice reads that the seat allocation results will be issued on August 3 or August 4 and the candidates will be able to download their allotment letters between August 5 and August 8.

You may like to read

These admissions will be done to fill a total of 9,078 seats in the MBBS course. A total of 2,270 seats are available for the BDS course. Out of that, 2,200 vacancies are in private dental colleges and 70 seats are in the dental faculty of King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps To Register

Step 1: Go to the official site of the DGME at dgme.up.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UP NEET UG 2023 counselling registration link available on the home page.

Step 3: After that, register yourself using your basic details.

Step 4: Generate login credentials, and after registration, fill in the application form as asked.

Step 5: Upload the relevant documents and certificates mentioned.

Step 6: After uploading the documents, pay the counselling registration fee and security amount.

Step 7: Then hit submit and download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Application Fee And Security Amount

During registration, the candidates applying for the UP-NEET Undergraduate counselling round will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000. It is to be noted that candidates must submit a mandatory security deposit of Rs 30,000 for government state quota seats, Rs 1 lakh for private dental college seats, and Rs 2 lakh for private medical college seats.

Note that, only applicants who have successfully verified their original documents online and have deposited the security money are eligible for choice filling.

For further related information, applicants are advised to visit the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES