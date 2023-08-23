Home

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Choice Filling Begins At upneet.gov.in, Steps to apply

Aspirants who have been allotted a seat in a medical college during the counseling must report to their assigned institution between August 29 and September 4 if they wish to complete the admission process.

UP NEET UG Counselling Round II.

Uttar Pradesh’s Directorate General of Medical Education and Training has started the process of filling out choices of colleges by students for the second round of counseling for UP NEET UG from today, August 23. Now, students can put their preferences for the UP NEET UG Counselling on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test at upneet.gov.in. The last date to receive choices from the candidates is August 26. Once the process is complete, students will be able to check the results for Round 2 of counseling on August 28.

Students who are assigned seats in a state medical college shall visit the designated institute between August 29 and September 4 to confirm their admission.

Things To Keep In Mind During The Choice-Filling Process

Before picking the colleges during the choice-filling process, students are advised to keep certain points in mind. Candidates will be choosing colleges from seats labeled as Seat Against Cancellation (SAC) during the second round of counseling. They will also be assigned seats not filled during the primary round of counseling. Additionally, in case the seat of a pre-admitted candidate in SAC gets upgraded, the vacant seat will be assigned to a different candidate according to their merit and preference.

Students should also make it a point to lock their college choices at the end of the choice-filling process. In case any candidate is not able to do so, authorities will not consider them for the seat allotment process.

In the meantime, students will not have to again select the seats chosen during the first round of counseling. When a candidate gets the same seat in the second round, they shall visit the assigned center to complete the admission process.

How To Apply For The UP NEET UG Counselling 2023

If you are wondering how to apply for the UP NEET UG Counselling, you can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: As you reach the homepage, click on the undergraduate registration link

Step 3: Following this, log in using your credentials

Step 4: Next, select the colleges of your preference from the options given on the website

Step 5: Do not forget to lock in your choices

Step 6: Also, take a screenshot of your locked choices for future reference.

