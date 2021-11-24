UP NHM Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission on Wednesday released UPNHM admit card for the post of Staff Nurse on the official website. The application process began on October 21, 2021, and continued till November 10, 2021.Also Read - TMC Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre Invites Applications For Various Posts on tmc.gov.in | Details Here

Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit card from the official website of Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission which is upnrhm.gov.in. Candidates are required to bring their admit cards to the examination hall. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2,445 candidates will be hired for the post of Staff Nurse.

UP NHM Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission which is upnrhm.gov.in.

Click on the Recruitment section available on the homepage.

Now click on the suitable link.

One can even click on the direct link present here: Click Here

Enter the necessary credentials such as user id, Password, and captcha to log in.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Note, the exam will be conducted for two hours duration. The exam paper will consist of 100 questions, each carrying one mark. Carefully, check the details present on the UPNHM admit card. The paper will carry two subjects: Paper 1 will consist only of nursing and Paper 2 will consist of reasoning, general awareness, and basic computer knowledge.