UP NHM Staff Nurse Answer Key 2021: The National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh has released the NHM UP Staff Answer Key 2021 on its official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their Answer Key from the official website of UP NHM, upnrhm.gov.in.

The candidates can also raise objections if any. The objection management tab will open from 15 December to 18 December 2021. Note, candidates can submit their objection against any answer key, only through online mode. Note, no objections shall be entertained after the window closes. The NHM UP Staff Nurse Final answer key will be released after reviewing the objections raised by the candidates in the provisional Answer Key.

UP NHM Staff Nurse Answer Key 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website of UP NHM, upnrhm.gov.in

Now check the ‘ Updates ’ Section.

’ Section. Click on the link that reads, ‘ Objection Portal for receiving representations from appeared candidates for 2400+ Staff Nurse recruitment drive, which is valid from 15th Dec’21 (10:00 AM) to 18th Dec’21 (11:55 PM) (December 15, 2021),’ available on the Updates section.

available on the Updates section. Now, enter credentials such as User ID, Password, and captcha code. Click on the ‘Login’ option.

UP NHM Answer Key 2021 will appear on the screen.

Save, Download UP NHM Answer Key 2021. Take a printout of UP NHM Answer Key 2021 for future reference.

The application process for the Staff Nurse Posts began on October 21, 2021, and continued till November 10, 2021. The admit card was issued on November 24, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2,445 candidates will be hired for the post of Staff Nurse.