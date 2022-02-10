UP NHM Recruitment 2022: The candidates who are interested in government jobs, here is a wonderful employment opportunity for them. The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has released the recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO). The candidates who are interested and eligible for the above posts can apply online on or before February 13, 2022, on the official website, www.upnrhm.gov.in. A total of 4000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.Also Read - BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For 2788 Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in | Check Details Inside

The online application process has commenced on February 4, 2022. Applicants can go through this article to know more about the application process, eligibility criteria, how to apply, and other details.

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application process begins: February 4, 2022

The online application process ends: February 13, 2022 11:59 PM (Midnight)

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have successfully completed B.Sc. (Nursing) with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) OR Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from academic year 2020 & onward from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University will be eligible to apply.

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Less than 35 years of age as on dated 04.02.2022, and reservation policy is applicable as per U.P. State Government rules.

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidature shall be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for Document Verification Process at allocated Center, if shortlisted.

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Candidates meeting the above eligibility criteria can submit their applications only through the online portal www.upnrhm.gov.in. To know more about the education qualification, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh.