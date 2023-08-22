UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: Register At entdata.co.in From August 23

Home

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: Registration To Open From August 23, Apply At entdata.co.in

Going by the norms, the family income of the applicants should not be more than Rs 3.5 lakh per annum in order to be eligible for the UP NMMS Scholarship 2023.

The registration for the Uttar Pradesh National Means cum Merit Scholarship (UP NMMS scholarship 2023) will commence on Wednesday, August 23. The NMMS scholarship is conducted to extend financial assistance of Rs 12,000 to students from class 9 to class 12. Students studying in class 8 can apply for the UP NMMS grant on the official website at entdata.co.in. The students from the General category who have scored 55 per cent marks and students from the Reserved category who have scored 50 per cent in Class 7 can apply for the scholarship. Going by the norms, an applicant’s family income should not be more than Rs 3.5 lakh per annum.

In light of the official website being under maintenance, the UP NMMS administration has asked students to check for ‘WhatsApp Updates’.

How to Fill out the NMMS Application Form 2023-24

While candidates can apply online through the official website, they can also fill out the NMMS application form 2023-24 in the offline mode.

Check the steps for both modes below:

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: Online application

1. Go to the official website at entdata.co.in.

2. On the homepage, find the link for UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 and click on it.

3. Register yourself and fill in the provided application form with all the necessary details.

4. Next, upload all the required documents.

5. Last, review the details and submit the form.

6. Download the confirmation page for future reference.

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: Offline application

1. Candidates should take the NMMS registration form 2023–24 from their respective schools.

2. Fill in the application form with accurate information in Capital letters.

3. Next, attach all the required documents as mentioned in the form.

4. Submit the duly filled form to the school’s office.

5. After submission, candidates should receive their NMMS admit card for 2023–24 a few days before the exam is conducted.

Details Required for NMMS Registration 2023-24

There are some details that must be provided by the applicants as they fill out the NMMS registration 2023-24 application. In case the candidates fail to enter all the required details, their application will not be accepted. The mandatory details are as follows:

– Name of Student

– Date of Birth (DOB)

– State of Domicile

– Scholarship Category

– Email Id

– Mobile Number

– Bank account details

– Identification Details or Aadhaar Number

Documents required for UP NMMS 2023

Here is a list of documents needed to register for the UP NMMS scholarship 2023:

– Two passport-size photographs

– Photocopy of caste certificate

– Income certificate from the competent authority

– Disability status certificate from the competent authority

– Photocopy of the Class 7 report card

