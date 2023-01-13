UP Panchayat Jobs 2023: Apply For 3544 Posts at panchayatiraj.up.nic.in. Read Details Here

  • Home
UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at panchayatiraj.up.nic.in.

Updated: January 13, 2023 11:01 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Hiring Alert: The last date for submission of the application form is February 2, 2023.

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023: Panchayati Raj Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh has released a short recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Panchayat Assistant/Accountant cum Data Entry Operator. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at panchayatiraj.up.nic.in. The registration process will begin from January 17, 2023. The last date for submission of the application form is February 2, 2023.

“Release for the post of Panchayat Assistant/Accountant cum Data Entry Operator, gram panchayat-wise details of vacant posts, “reads the official statement on the website. A total of 3544 vacant posts will be filled under various districts of Uttar Pradesh(UP). For more details on the Recruitment process, please scroll down.

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates 

Notice of inviting applications by Gram Panchayats, period of getting the notice board and Munadi done by Gram Panchayat14 January 2023
Period of submission of application form in District Panchayat Raj Officer’s Office or Development Block Office or Gram Panchayat Office17 Jan to 02 Feb 2023
Period of providing the applications received in the District Panchayat Raj Officer’s Office or Development Block Office to the concerned Gram Panchayat03 to 08 Feb 2023
Preparation of merit list of applications received in Gram Panchayat, presentation and consideration before Administrative Committee09 to 16 Feb 2023
Test recommendation by the committee constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate17 to 25 Feb 2023

UP Panchayat Vacancy

  • Panchayat Assistant/Accountant cum Data Entry Operator: 3544

UP Panchayat Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the detailed recruitment notification(once released). Till then, one can check the short job notification here.

UP Panchayat Job Notification PDF

How to Apply Online/ Offline For the Job?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 02, 2023, through the official website —panchayatiraj.up.nic.in.

