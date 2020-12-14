The candidates who are preparing for jobs in the UP Police department, we have some important news for you. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has issued the UP Police Admit Card 2020 at the official website. The candidates who have registered for the same can apply now at the website uppbpb.gov.in by logging in with the Application Number and Date of Birth. Also Read - UP Police Makes First Arrest in Newly-enacted Law Against 'Love Jihad'

The offline written test is scheduled to be conducted on December 19 and 20, 2020. Those who qualify in this test are called for document verification and physical standard test. After clearing it the candidates are appointed to the posts of Jail Warder, Fireman and Horse Rider.

For the convenience of the candidates we have mentioned the steps through which they can download the admit card:

The procedure to download the admit card is simple.

· Visit the official website i.e. uppbpb.gov.in

· Click on the direct link to download the UP Police Admit Card 2020 at the homepage of the UPPRPB website.

· Upon clicking the link, a login page appears where candidates have to enter their Application Number (generated at the time of submission of applications) and Date of Birth (as indicated in the application form).

· After downloading the admit card, candidates must generate a print out of it to carry to the exam centre.

The candidates must note that the admit card contains crucial information about the date, timing (shift) and designated exam centre/venue of the exam. Candidates must ensure that they read such details and other important instructions that are printed on the admit card.

UPPRPB announced earlier in 2016 that a selection test for recruitment to the posts of Jail Warder, Firemen (Male) and Horse Rider would be conducted as per schedule in centres across the state. The vacancies are available under the Uttar Pradesh Prison Administration and Reforms.

UPPRPB announced the final exam dates recently in a notice dated December 08, 2020. The offline test is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts on December 19 and 20, 2020.