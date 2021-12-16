UP Police ASI Answer Key 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is likely to release the UP Police ASI Answer Key tomorrow(December 17, 2021) at 9:00 AM. Those candidates who have appeared for the UP Police ASI exam can download the answer key from the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in.Also Read - JNUEE 2021: NTA Releases Final Answer Key on nta.ac.in | Know Steps to Download

Note, the ASI Answer Key Link will be available till December 23, 2021, up to 9:00 PM. Candidates can also raise objections on the answer key if any. To raise an objection on UP Police ASI Answer Key, candidates need to login onto the link available on the official website by providing credentials such as registration number and date of birth. Note, the UP Police ASI Answer Key Objection Link will be active from December 17 to December 23, 2021. Also Read - IPR Recruitment 2021: Registration For 37 Graduate, Technician Apprentices Posts Begins Today | Details Inside

Steps to Download UP Police ASI Answer Key 2021 Also Read - UPSSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 9212 Vacancies For Health Worker Posts at upsssc.gov.in

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the Answer Key link available on the homepage.

A new PDF will open.

Save, Download and take a printout of UP Police ASI Answer Key PDF.

Through this exam, a total of 1329 candidates will be recruited for various posts including that of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), SI (Confidential-Vigilance), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk/Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts), and ASIM Vigilance Posts.

CLICK HERE: UP Police ASI Answer Key 2021 Detailed Notification