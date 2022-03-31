UP Police ASI Answer Key 2021 Download: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final answer key for UP ASI Exam 2021. According to the reports, the board has considered 7 relevant objections against the answers, submitted by the candidates, of which 1 question has been rejected and the answer of the other six questions has been changed.Also Read - UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For 2430 Posts at uppbpb.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Other Details
The initial answer key was released on 17 December and the objections were invited upto 23 December 2021.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the UP Police ASI Answer Key 2021:
- Visit the official website of UPPRPB
- Click on ‘newसूचना/विज्ञप्ति(31.03.2022) उ0प्र0 पुलिस में पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक (गोपनीय), पुलिस सहायक उपनिरीक्षक( लिपिक) एवं पुलिस सहायक उपनिरीक्षक (लेखा) की सीधी भर्ती – 2020 के अन्तर्गत दिनांक 04.12.2021 एवं दिनांक 05.12.2021 को आयोजित ऑनलाइन लिखित परीक्षा के प्रश्नों तथा आन्सर-की (उत्तर कुंजी) के उत्तर विकल्पों के सम्बन्ध में सूचना ।’
- Download UP Police ASI Final Answer Key PDF
- Check final answers
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board had conducted the online examination for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), SI (Confidential-Vigilance), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk/Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) and ASIM Vigilance Posts on 04 ad 05 December 2021.