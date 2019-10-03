UP Police Constable Additional Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the results for UP Police Constable Additional Exam 2019. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their scores by visiting the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Those shortlisted must note that they have to appear for their PET and Document Verification test according to the official notification. The UP Police Constable Additional Exam 2019 was conducted on January 27 and 28 in various centres across UP.

Follow the steps below to check your UP Police Constable Additional Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Police Recruitment Board, i.e., uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Visit the ‘Notice Section’ on the homepage of the web portal.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ‘UP Police Constable Additional Result 2019’ in Hindi.

Step 4: A window will open with the list of shortlisted candidates, along with a short notification.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.