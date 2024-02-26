Home

UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Likely in August? Check Latest Updates Here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRB) will release the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment exam schedule anytime soon; a re-examination will be conducted within six

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRB) will release the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment exam schedule anytime soon; a re-examination will be conducted within six months and UPSRTC buses will ferry candidates to the centres for free. As per a PTI report, more than 240 people were arrested and detained by police across Uttar Pradesh for allegedly adopting or planning to use unfair means in the recruitment exam. According to the orders of the Chief Minister, the exam will be held by August 2024, TimesNow reported.

