UP Police Constable Exam 2023: Fake Notice Regarding Constable Re-Exam Date Goes Viral; UPPRPB Reacts

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Dates 2023 Out? A fake notice stating that the UP Police constable recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 20 and 21 is going viral.

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023: A fake notice stating that the UP Police constable recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 20 and 21 is going viral on social media platforms. Terming it fake, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) said, “No such letter/information has been issued by the Board.”

Sharing a post on the X(formally Twitter), the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) wrote, “Fake letter regarding written examination of constable recruitment-23 is being viral. No such letter/information has been issued by the Board. Information related to the examination will be published along with the release on the Board’s website http://uppbpb.gov.in and official X handle @Upprpb. @Uppolice.”

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is responsible for conducting the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment examination. The board conducted the recruitment examination on February 17 and February 18 in two shifts; however, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to cancel the examinations of all the shifts of February 17 and February 18 to maintain the credibility and transparency of the examination amid reports of unfairly distributing the question paper before the scheduled time.

The UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a post on X, said that the state government has ordered to conduct the re-examination for the same within six months. “UP Police constable civil police exams 2023 cancelled, orders given to re-conduct the exams within next 6 months….” Yogi added.

At present, UP Constable Recruitment exam dates have not been released. It’s worth noting that on December 23, under ‘Mission Rozgar’, the Yogi government issued a notification for the largest police recruitment in the state’s history. The youth of the state have been waiting for the recruitment of more than 60,000 vacant posts for constables in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Candidates can check the official website for more details.

