UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has released the UP Police PET admit card 2021 for the recruitment to the post of Police Constable (Mounted Police/Horse Rider/Jail Rider/Fireman). Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website – uppbpb.gov.in. The UP Police PET exam is scheduled to be held on March 23 at centres across the state. Also Read - 3 Killed, Several Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into Truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi
UP Police PET Admit Card 2021: Steps to download
Also Read - Two Women Fined Rs 28,000 After Insta Video of Performing Bike Stunt Goes Viral Also Read - UPSESSB TGT-PGT Recruitment 2021: Alert! Over 15,000 Teacher Job Vacancies Released, Here's Direct Link to Apply
- Visit the official website – uppbpb.gov.in
- Click on the link for “Click here to download the letter of information related to letter download”
- Enter the required details like roll number, date of birth; enter the captcha code and hit “Get details”
- The UP Police PET admit card will be on your screen
- Download it and take a printout for future reference.