UP Police Constable Recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is likely to announce the result of the recruitment exam for 49,568 Constable posts soon on the official website.

The exam was held on January 27 and January 28, 2019. Candidates are requested to keep a tab on uppbpb.gov.in. Over 19 lakh candidates had applied for the Uttar Pradesh Constable Recruitment Exam this year, stated a report.

Following are the number of seats vacant for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable post:

1) Total number of posts: 49,568 posts

2) Number of vacancy for Constable (Citizen Police) post: 31,360 posts

3) Number of vacancy for Constable (Provincial Armed Constabulary) post: 18,208 posts

Following is the Selection Procedure for Police Constable Recruitment 2019

Candidates for the UP Police 49,568 Constable Recruitment 2019 will be selected based on their performance and evaluation in the below criteria:

1) Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

2) Written examination

3) Verification of documents

Following is the exam syllabus of the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2019:

Candidates who are selected for the post will be paid a salary of Rs 5,200 to 20,200 per month with Grade Pay amounting to Rs 2,000.

Last year, the total number of vacant seats was 41520 posts, out of which 23,520 seats were reserved for Civil Police post and 18,000 seats for the Arms Constables post. The UP Police Constable Exam 2018 for Civil Police and PAC was conducted on October 25 and October 26. The UP Police Constable Exam 2018 was earlier scheduled on June 18 and June 19 to be conducted in two shifts. However, the dates were cancelled due to issues in the distribution of question paper.