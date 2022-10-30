UPPBPB Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) will close the window of the application process for direct recruitment as Police Constables under Sports quota tomorrow, October 31. The candidates who are eligible and interested for the post can get all the information on the official website of the board i.e. uppbpb.gov.in.Also Read - ITBP Recruitment: Notification Released To Recruit for 186 Constable, Head Constable (MM) Posts | Check Last Date To Apply Here

The recruitment drive is for 534 posts on offer, of which 335 are for male and 199 are for female candidates.

UPPBPB Recruitment: Here are some of the key details

The recruitment drive is for 534 posts on offer The application fee for these posts is Rs 400. Candidates who have passed Class 12 board or equivalent examination can apply for these posts. They should have the required educational qualification as on the last date of application. It is important to note that the candidates who have appeared in the exam but whose results are awaited, and candidates who are appearing for the exam are not eligible for these posts.

In a recent notification, UPPBPB informed that due to a large number of applicants at the Lucknow centre, two additional centres have been set up in Ghaziabad and Prayagraj where applications can be submitted till October 30.

In addition to this, candidates must have participated at a sports event in one of the following levels:

National Championship (Senior/junior) National Games Federation Cup National (Senior/junior) All India Inter State Championship (Senior) All India Inter University Tournament World School Games (Under 19) All India Police Sports Competition National School Games (Under 19)

The lower age limit for these posts is 18 years and the upper age limit is 22 years as on July 1.