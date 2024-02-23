Home

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 Answer Key at uppbpb.gov.in(Soon); Know How to Check

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 Answer Key: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRB) has concluded the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment exam on February 18, 2024. Soon after the conclusion of the examination, the board will release the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Answer Key at uppbpb.gov.in. The answer key will be provisional; candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key.

UP Police Constable Recruitment Answer Key 2024(Release Date And Time)

To raise objections against the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Answer Key 2024, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and password. They need to pay some amount of fee that will be mostly non-refundable. Till now, the board has not mentioned a specific date for the release of the UPPRB UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Answer Key 2024.

a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and password. They need to pay some amount of fee that will be mostly non-refundable. Till now, the board has not mentioned a specific date for the release of the In case the challenge of a candidate to any answer key is accepted, then the processing fee will be refunded to the concerned candidate. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after the stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

Under ‘Mission Rozgar’, the state government is recruiting 60,244 police constables to further strengthen the police force, the examinations for which are being conducted on February 17 and 18 at 2385 centres in all 75 districts of the state.

#UPP_Paper_Leak Trends

To remind our readers, news regarding the alleged leak of the UP Police Constable exam paper went viral on several social media platforms. Expressing concerns and disappointment, candidates are using hashtags #UPP_Paper_Leak and tagging the official Twitter handle of the Office of Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, and CM Yogi Adityanath. Sharing posts on X, aspirants claim that the recruitment exam conducted on February 17 as well as February 18 in the second shift was leaked.

Later, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board took to X(formally Twitter) and dismissed the reports of the UP Police constable exam paper leak. The Board wrote, “Preliminary investigation found that miscreants are using Telegram’s edit facility to cheat and spread misconceptions about paper leaks on social media. Board and@Uppolice monitoring these incidents and thoroughly investigating their sources. The examination is continuing safely and smoothly.”

How to Download UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRB) at uppbpb.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download UP Police Constable Answer Key.”

Enter the login details such as the application number, password, and captcha code.

Your UP Police Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 Result at uppbpb.gov.in(Soon)

At present, UP Police Constable Result 2024 has not been announced yet. The UP Police Constable Result 2024 will be based on the final answer key. Candidates are advised to track the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRB) for the latest information.

