Home

Education

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 Cancelled; CM Yogi Adityanath Issues Statement

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 Cancelled; CM Yogi Adityanath Issues Statement

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023 held on February 17 and 18, 2024 has been cancelled.

'Paper leak': Uttar Pradesh police recruitment exam cancelled; re-test ordered within 6 months

The UP Constable Civil Police Direct Recruitment Examination 2023, conducted on February 17 and 18 at 2,385 centres across all 75 districts of the state has been cancelled. The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday made a significant announcement stating that the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023 has been cancelled after paper leak reports surfaced. In response, directives have been issued to organize a re-examination within the next six months. Sharing a post on X(formally Twitter), Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday tweeted, “UP Police constable civil police exams 2023 cancelled, orders given to re-conduct the exams within next 6 months….” He further said that strict action would be taken against those who would be found guilty in the alleged paper leak.

Trending Now

“@Uppolice Orders have been given to cancel the examination-2023 conducted for selection to the posts of Reserve Civil Police and to conduct re-examination within the next 06 months. There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements,” reads his tweet.

You may like to read

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 Cancelled. Read CM Yogi Adityanath’s Tweet

.@Uppolice आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस के पदों पर चयन के लिए आयोजित परीक्षा-2023 को निरस्त करने तथा आगामी 06 माह के भीतर ही पुन: परीक्षा कराने के आदेश दिए हैं। परीक्षाओं की शुचिता से कोई समझौता नहीं किया जा सकता। युवाओं की मेहनत के साथ खिलवाड़ करने वाले किसी भी दशा में बख्शे नहीं… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 24, 2024

#UPP_Paper_Leak: UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 For Over 60k vacancies cancelled after paper leak report

Under ‘Mission Rozgar’, the state government was scheduled to recruit 60,244 police constables to further strengthen the police force, the examinations for which were held on February 17 and 18 at 2385 centres. Soon after the two-day recruitment exam concluded, reports of the UP Police constable exam paper leak went viral on various social media platforms.

Expressing disappointment, aspirants and other examinees were using hashtags #UPP_Paper_Leak and tagging the official Twitter handle of the Office of Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, and CM Yogi Adityanath. Sharing posts on X, aspirants claimed that the recruitment exam conducted on February 17 as well as February 18 in the second shift was leaked. However, the board dismissed the paper UP Police constable exam paper leak report.

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024: 60k posts and 6 lakh aspirants

According to the report by news agency ANI, more than 6 lakh candidates from states other than Uttar Pradesh have applied, including 2,67,305 candidates from Bihar, 74,769 from Haryana, 17,112 from Jharkhand, 98,400 from Madhya Pradesh, 42,259 from Delhi, 97,277 from Rajasthan, 14,627 from Uttarakhand, 5,512 from West Bengal, 3,151 from Maharashtra, and 3,404 from Punjab.

Soon after the announcement was made to cancel the exam, the protesting students, who were demanding the re-examination were seen celebrating. Earlier on Monday, the UP police recruitment and promotion board had constituted an internal committee to probe the allegations of paper leaks and viral question papers and answer sheets on social media.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Candidates in Lucknow celebrate as CM Yogi Adityanath announces cancellation of UP Police constable civil police exams 2023 and orders conducting of re-examination within next 6 months. pic.twitter.com/RCWJS8UBDd — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

“I express gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath that he fulfilled our demand. Within the next two months, we will show them that the youth is with them…They have saved our lives. Candidates were dying by suicide…, an aspirant was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.”

UPPSC RO, ARO Paper Leak 2024 – Big Update

UP government has also issued an order to investigate the alleged irregularities and rigging in the examination of the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO), not in the paper but at the government level. “Candidates can lodge complaint at @secyappoint@nic.in till 27th February. Before this, the Police Recruitment Board is also investigating the alleged rigging in the constable recruitment examination,” the order said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.