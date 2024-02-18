As per information from news agency ANI, on Saturday, a combined total of 1,204,360 candidates appeared for the examination across both the first and second shifts. Meanwhile, a total of 1,204,361 candidates are scheduled to appear in the first shift on Sunday(Feb 18), followed by 1,204,360 candidates in the second shift. According to the report by ANI, more than 6 lakh candidates from states other than Uttar Pradesh have applied, including 2,67,305 candidates from Bihar, 74,769 from Haryana, 17,112 from Jharkhand, 98,400 from Madhya Pradesh, 42,259 from Delhi, 97,277 from Rajasthan, 14,627 from Uttarakhand, 5,512 from West Bengal, 3,151 from Maharashtra, and 3,404 from Punjab.

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024: 122 Held For Cheating on Day 1

More than 120 people were arrested across Uttar Pradesh in the last two days for impersonating candidates in the police constable recruitment examination and cheating, officials said on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said among the 122 arrested in total, 15 were in Etah, nine each in Mau, Prayagraj and Siddharthanagar, eight in Ghazipur, seven in Azamgarh, six in Gorakhpur, five in Jaunpur, four in Firozabad, three each in Kaushambi and Hathras, two each in Jhansi, Varanasi, Agra and Kanpur, and one each in Ballia, Deoria and Bijnor. Kumar conducted a surprise inspection at two examination centres in the Gomtinagar area of Lucknow earlier in the day.