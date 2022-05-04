UP Police PET Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board(UPPRPB) has released UP Police PET Admit Card 2021 for various posts. Those who are appearing for the Physical Efficiency Test for Sub Inspector, Civil Police (Male/ Female), Platoon Commander, PAC, and Fire Second Officer posts in UP Police can download their PET Hall Tickets from the official site of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. The Board will conduct the Physical Efficiency Test from May 5 to 7 in the state.Also Read - PPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 119 Posts; Apply Online at ppsc.gov.in

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link, and steps to download the admit card. Also Read - Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 696 Posts to End Soon, Apply Now at bankofindia.co.in

UP Police PET Admit Card 2021: Step by Step Guide to Download

Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, uppbpb.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ UP Police PET Admit Card 2021 “.

“. Enter your login credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Your UP Police PET Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9534 posts will be filled in the organization. Out of the total vacancy, 9027 vacancies are reserved for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander, and 23 for Fire Officer-II. For more details, visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 12,000; Class 10 Pass Out Candidates Can Apply For 38,926 Posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in