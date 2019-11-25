Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) is expected to release on Monday, admit cards for document verification and physical verification test (DV/PVT) for recruitment to the post of Constable (Reserve Civil Police and Reserve PAC). Candidates can download their admit cards, once the same are released, from the official website of the UPPRB, i.e uppbgb.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the DV/PST round will take place on October 28. The written exam was held on January 27 and 28, and the result was announced on November 20.

Steps to download UPPRB DV/PVT Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official UPPRB website uppbgb.gov.in

Step 2: One the homepage, click on the link to download the admit card

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen next.

Step 5: Download it and save a copy for future use.

A total of 1,23,921 candidates have been shortlisted for the DV/PVT stage, out of around 19 lakh who appeared for the written exam. A total of 49, 568 vacancies-31,360 for Reserve Civil Police and 18,208 for Reserve PAC-will be filled through the said recruitment drive.

The DV/PST round will take place at centres in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Bareilly, Meerut, Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) and Gorakhpur.