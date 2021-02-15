UP Police Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) will soon release the notification for recruitment in 9534 vacancies to the post of Sub Inspector (SI) Civil Police (Male/Female), Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer (Male) on the official website – uppbpb.gov.in. Also Read - Awwdorable! Muzaffarnagar Police Celebrates Sniffer Dog's 3rd Birthday With a Special Cake

Interested candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website or follow this page for further updates on the UP Police Recruitment 2021. However, the UPPRB has not released a notification yet.

The tender for the recruitment process of 9400 sub-inspectors in UP Police was floated in November last year. Recruitment board chairman Raj Kumar Vishwakarma had said the tender process was completed. The board also sent a letter to the government in the matter.

UP Police Recruitment 2021 Exam Date

The exam for UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 was supposed to be held in January but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new exam date will be released soon.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates need to be at least a graduate from a recognised university to apply for the post of Sub-Inspector. Candidates from age 21 to 28 years can apply for the posts.

UP Police Recruitment 2021 Application

The date of application for UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 exam has not been released yet. Candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment online on the official website. Keep checking this page for further updates.