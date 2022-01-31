UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications for the post of Head Operators and Head Operators (Mechanic) posts in the radio cadre. Interested candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of the Board, uppbpb.gov.in. The online application process has commenced from January 20, 2022. Note, the last date to apply for the above posts is February 28, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 936 vacant posts will be filled. For Further details on UP Police Recruitment, please scroll down.Also Read - Ministry of Defence Transit Camp Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Out Can Apply For 41 Group C Posts

Vacancy Details

Head Operators and Head Operators (Mechanic): 936

General – 379

EWS – 92

OBC – 252

ST – 18

SC -195

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts must be between 20 to 28 years of age.

Pay Scale: Selected Candidates will receive a monthly salary between Rs 35,400- Rs 1,12,400.

Application Fee: Candidates need to pay Rs 400 as an application fee.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification given below.

How to Apply Online

Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 28, 2022. To know more about the education qualification, a candidate must check the detailed notification issued by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.