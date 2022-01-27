UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications for the post of Radio Workshop Staff. Eligible candidates holding can apply for the positions on or before February 28, 2022 on UP Police – uppbpb.gov.in. The link of the online application for Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator and Assistant Operator/Director positions has already been activated on January 20, 2022. This recruitment drive will hire over 2400 vacancies in Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre – 2022.Also Read - UP Police Recruitment 2022: Registration For 2430 Posts Begins From Jan 20 on uppbpb.gov.in | Details Here
Vacancy Details for UP Police Recruitment 2022
Out of the total 2430 vacancies, 936 vacant positions are for Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator, 1374 vacancies for Assistant Operator/Director, and 124 Radio vacancies for Workshop Staff. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board- http://uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is February 28, 2022. Also Read - UP Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For 9400 Sub Inspectors, Process to Start Soon! Check Details
Assistant Director – 1374 Also Read - UP Police Recruitment 2017: Apply for 3789 posts before Jan 30 on prpb.gov.in
- General – 552
- EWS – 137
- OBC – 370
- ST – 27
- SC -288
Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator – 936
- General – 379
- EWS – 92
- OBC – 252
- ST – 18
- SC -195
Workshop Staff – 120
- General – 51
- EWS – 11
- OBC – 32
- ST – 2
- SC -24
Educational Qualification for UP Police Recruitment 2022
- Assistant Operator – Intermediate with Physics and Maths subjects or equivalent
- Head Operator – Three Year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT / Mechanical.
- Workshop Staff – High School and ITI Certificate in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / CS / IT / Radio and Television / Electric Supply and Manufacturing / Refrigeration / Mechanic Instrument / Mechanic Electronics / COPA.
Age Limit for UP Police Recruitment 2022
- Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator – 20 to 28 years
- Assistant Operator – 18 to 22 years
- Workshop Staff – 20 to 28 years
Salary Scale for UP Police Recruitment 2022:
- Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator – Rs. 35400 to 112400
- Assistant Director – Rs. 25500 to 81100
- Workshop Staff – Rs. 21700 to 69100
All candidates are advised to keep checking Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board’s official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in for the latest updates.