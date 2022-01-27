UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications for the post of Radio Workshop Staff. Eligible candidates holding can apply for the positions on or before February 28, 2022 on UP Police – uppbpb.gov.in. The link of the online application for Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator and Assistant Operator/Director positions has already been activated on January 20, 2022. This recruitment drive will hire over 2400 vacancies in Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre – 2022.Also Read - UP Police Recruitment 2022: Registration For 2430 Posts Begins From Jan 20 on uppbpb.gov.in | Details Here

Vacancy Details for UP Police Recruitment 2022

Out of the total 2430 vacancies, 936 vacant positions are for Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator, 1374 vacancies for Assistant Operator/Director, and 124 Radio vacancies for Workshop Staff. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board- http://uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is February 28, 2022.

Assistant Director – 1374

General – 552

EWS – 137

OBC – 370

ST – 27

SC -288

Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator – 936

General – 379

EWS – 92

OBC – 252

ST – 18

SC -195

Workshop Staff – 120

General – 51

EWS – 11

OBC – 32

ST – 2

SC -24

Educational Qualification for UP Police Recruitment 2022

Assistant Operator – Intermediate with Physics and Maths subjects or equivalent

Intermediate with Physics and Maths subjects or equivalent Head Operator – Three Year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT / Mechanical.

Three Year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT / Mechanical. Workshop Staff – High School and ITI Certificate in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / CS / IT / Radio and Television / Electric Supply and Manufacturing / Refrigeration / Mechanic Instrument / Mechanic Electronics / COPA.

Age Limit for UP Police Recruitment 2022

Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator – 20 to 28 years

– 20 to 28 years Assistant Operator – 18 to 22 years

18 to 22 years Workshop Staff – 20 to 28 years

Salary Scale for UP Police Recruitment 2022:

Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator – Rs. 35400 to 112400

– Rs. 35400 to 112400 Assistant Director – Rs. 25500 to 81100

Rs. 25500 to 81100 Workshop Staff – Rs. 21700 to 69100

All candidates are advised to keep checking Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board’s official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in for the latest updates.