UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Operator, Head Operator, and others. The online application process will begin from January 20, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of the Board, uppbpb.gov.in. Note, the last date to apply for the above posts is February 28, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2430 vacant posts will be filled.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Operator: 1374

General: 552

EWS: 137

OBC: 370

ST: 27

SC: 288

Head Operator/Head Operator Mechanic: 936

General: 379

EWS: 92

OBC: 252

ST: 18

SC: 195

Workshop Staff: 120

General: 51

EWS: 11

OBC: 32

ST: 2

SC: 24

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the Assistant Operator posts must have completed Intermediate with Physics and Maths subjects or equivalent. Meanwhile, candidates applying for the Head Operator posts must have completed a Three Year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT / Mechanical. For the Workshop Staff posts, a candidate must have passed Class 12th and ITI in relevant.

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the Assistant Operator posts must be between 18 to 22 years of age. Candidates applying for Workshop Staff posts must be between 20 to 28 years of age.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online written exam, followed by PST, followed by PET, final list, and medical exam.

How to Apply Online

Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 28, 2022. To know more about the education qualification, a candidate must check the detailed notification issued by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

Click Here: UP Police Head Operator Detailed Notification

Click Here: UP Police Assistant Operator/Director Detailed Notification

Click Here: UP Police Workshop Operator Detailed Notification