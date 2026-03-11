Home

Education

UP Police SI Exam 2026 Update: New rules on reporting time and Aadhaar check - Read full guidelines

UP Police SI Exam 2026 Update: New rules on reporting time and Aadhaar check – Read full guidelines

The rules for the UP Police SI Exam 2026 are out. You must arrive at the test center 2.5 hours before the exam starts. You also need to verify your identity using your Aadhaar card. Make sure to check the instructions, your admit card details, and the rules for exam day.

UP Police SI Exam 2026

UP Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) recently released fresh instructions for UP Police SI Exam 2026 candidates. As per the latest notification, candidates will have to mandatorily complete Aadhaar verification and reach the exam centre early before the exam date.

The UP Police SI Exam 2026 will take place on March 14 and 15. The exam has been scheduled as part of a recruitment drive to recruit SI posts in the state police force.

Exam Instructions for UP Police SI 2026 Candidates

Here are a few instructions that candidates should know before the exam day:

Candidates Required to Report 2.5 Hours Before Exam Start Time

In a recent notification, UPPRPB instructed candidates to reach their reporting spot 2 hours and 30 minutes before the UP Police SI Exam 2026 starts.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The authorities stated that this instruction has been issued to conduct verification and security checks at the exam centres. Late-comers or candidates that do not report at the centre within the specified time will not be allowed inside the examination hall.

The officials further instructed candidates not to take risks and complete their travel plans beforehand. Exam centres have been designated at multiple locations across the state for the UP Police SI Exam 2026. With large crowds expected at each centre, reporting early will help security forces handle the crowds better.

Also read: UPSC CSE Cut-off 2025: Cut-off for Civil Services Prelims, Mains, Final released at upsc.gov.in; check general, EWS, OBC, SC, ST candidates qualifying marks

Verify Aadhaar Number Before Examinations

As per the latest instructions, a crucial step that candidates have to complete before the exam date is Aadhaar number verification.

While entering the exam centre, candidates will be required to submit their photo ID proof along with the UP Police SI admit card for entry verification. As per officials, the introduction of Aadhaar number verification will bring transparency to the recruitment process and reduce exam malpractices like impersonation.

The authority urged candidates to double-check the admit card details after downloading.

UP Police SI Admit Card and City Slip Details

After the completion of the application process, candidates will be able to download their UP Police SI exam city slip and admit card from the official website.

The exam city slip contains details of the city where the exam will be conducted and the location of the exam center. This will allow candidates to research the location and plan their travel to the exam centre before the exam date.

The admit card contains all the necessary details about the candidate like:

Candidate name and roll number

Date and shift of the exam

Reporting time

Address of the exam centre

Instructions to follow on the exam day

Download and print the admit card for future references.

UP Police SI Notification

The recruitment board for UP Police SI Exam 2026 recently released the official notification for the recruitment drive. The official notification mentions that there are over 4,500 vacancies for SI posts in various police departments of Uttar Pradesh.

The exam is likely to see an application from lakhs of candidates from across Uttar Pradesh and India. Hence, the competition to clear the exam is expected to be high.

Follow Instructions Issued by UPPRPB

In conclusion, UPPRPB urged all the UP Police SI Exam 2026 candidates to read the official instructions carefully and follow each instruction mentioned for exam day.

Candidates reaching late at the exam centre will not be allowed entry into the exam hall. Moreover, if any candidate is found violating the instructions, they may get disqualified from the recruitment process.

It is clear that authorities will take every precaution to conduct a transparent exam this year. Candidates should continue to check the official website for updates on admit cards and exam dates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.