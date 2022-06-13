UP Police SI Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the final selection result for the post of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander, and Fire Officer. Candidates who have appeared for the PET, PST exam can download the result through the official website – uppbpb.gov.in. The Board has conducted the recruitment exam between November 12 to December 2, 2022. The examination was held at various examination centres in the state.Also Read - UP Police PET Admit Card 2021 Released For Various Posts; Here's How to Download

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9534 vacant posts will be filled in the Uttar Police Department. Out of the total vacancies, 9027 vacancies are reserved for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander, and 23 for Fire Officer-II. Below are the steps through which candidates can download the UP Police SI Result 2022.

UP Police SI Result 2022: How to Download ?

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board at uppbpb.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final selection result of direct recruitment -2020-21 for the posts of Sub Inspector (Civil Police) for men and women and Platoon Commander, PAC and Fire II Officer for men.”

Click on the “Registered Candidate” window.

Enter your login details and click on the submit option.

Your UP Police SI Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Alternatively, candidates can download the results from the link given above. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared HERE.