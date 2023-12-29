Home

UP Police SI Notification 2024 Out For 921 Sub-Inspector Posts; Apply from Jan 7 at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police SI Notification 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has published the detailed notification for UP Police SI direct recruitment; the registration for the post of sub-inspector will commence on January 7, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the board at uppbpb.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 921 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The last date for the submission of the application form is January 28, 2024. Check important dates, the official website, and other details here.

UP Police SI Notification 2024 – Check Vacancy Details

UP Police SI Recruitment 2024 – Check Important Dates Here

Registration begins: January 7, 2024

UP Police SI Recruitment 2024 – Check Education Qualification Here To apply for the posts, a candidate must have passed Class 12 from a recognized board or an equivalent qualification approved by the government. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualifications and selection process through the detailed notification shared below: UP Police SI Recruitment 2024

