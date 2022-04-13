UP Police SI PST/DV Schedule 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board(UPPRB)on Wednesday released the schedule for Document Verification(DV)and Physical Standard Test(PST) for the candidates who have qualified in the written exam of Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub-Inspector and other posts. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website of UPPRB on uppbpb.gov.in.Also Read - JNU Recruitment 2022: Apply For 38 Assistant Professor Posts at jnu.ac.in; Check Eligibility, Salary Here

The Document verification for the UP Police SI and other posts will begin from April 19, 2022. The admit card is scheduled to release on April 16(10:00 AM). Eligible candidates can download the admit card from uppbpb.gov.in. Also Read - NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 225 Executive Trainee Posts at npcilcareers.co.in; Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

UP Police SI PST/DV Schedule 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of UPPRB at uppbpb.gov.in .

. Click on the link that reads, “Scrutiny of records and conducting physical standard test under the recruitment process of Direct Recruitment 2020-21 of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk) and Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts) in UP Police. List of candidates in ascending order of Roll No. List of candidates in order of test date.”

A new PDF will open.

Scroll down the PDF to check your DV location, and DV Centre.

Save and Download the PDF for future reference.

Alternatively, one can click on the link given below to download the schedule and notice. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 14 Medical Consultant Posts; Apply at rbi.org.in