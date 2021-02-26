UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has announced vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) Civil Police (Male/Female), Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male), and Fire Service Second Officer (Male) among other posts. Interested candidates are requested to visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in and apply as soon as possible. Before applying for UP Police SI Recruitment 2021, candidates must go through all details regarding vacancy, posts, payscale and qualifications below: Also Read - Mother Beheads Her 13-month-old Baby, Kills Self in UP's Bulandshahr

Last date to apply April 30

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total posts: 9,534

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Name of the post:

Sub Inspector: 9027

Platoon Commander: 484

Fire Service Second Officer: 23

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Payscale

Pay Band 9300-34800 and Grade Pay Rs 4200.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates will be charged Rs 400 at the time of application.

How to apply for UP Police SI Recruitment 2021:

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Selection procedure

candidates will have to appear for an online written exam, PST, PET, final list and medical exam.