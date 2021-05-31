New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has extended the last date for UP SI recruitment 2021 for 9500+ posts. The candidates who are interested for the post can apply till June 15, 2021. To recall, the last date of registration was May 30, 2021. The candidates can apply on the official website of the board i.e. uppbpb.gov.in. UP police will recruit more than 9000 posts of which 9027 posts are for UP police sub-inspector (SI) Civil Police, 484 posts for Platoon Commander and 23 PS, and Officer. Also Read - UP Unlock 1: Markets Outside Containment Zones To Open, Relaxation in 55 Districts

Below, we have mentioned the direct link below through which the aspirants can apply for the positions. UP Police Recruitment 2021 for SI posts was released on February 25, 2021. According to the reports, the registration date has been extended for 16 days of the official release by the UP Police Recruitment Board owing to the current status of the pandemic. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online written exam, PST, PET, Final List, and Medical Exam.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for UP Police SI Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: The candidates must note that the registration process involved – Basic Registration as well as Detailed Registration. Register by using their email ID and mobile number.

Step 2: Go to uppbpb.gov.in

Step 3: Click on the UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 link

Step 4: On the new window that opens, click on New User

Step 5: Fill in the necessary details and provide your email ID and mobile number to register

Step 6: An OTP would be sent to you to verify your credentials

Step 7; Enter the OTP, type the verification code, check the declaration and submit

Step 8: Once done, a Registration number would be displayed on the screen. Registration number and password would be sent to your registered mobile number

Step 9: Use the registration number and password sent on the mobile number to login into the account and complete your application process

Step 10: Provide the other information and upload the relevant document as asked

Step 11: On successful completion of fee payment, a receipt would be sent to your registered mail ID.

Step 12: Confirm and submit the application for final submission.