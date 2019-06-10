UP Polytechnic Result 2019: The results for the UP Polytechnic Result 2019 by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is likely to be declared on Monday on the official website jeecup.nic.in.

The JEECUP Polytechnic examinations were conducted on May 26, 2019 through an offline mode. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy to find out their result because it contains the details required to check the result.

Follow the steps to check UP Polytechnic Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP, i.e., jeecup.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘UP Polytechnic 2019 Result’

Step 3: Enter the required details in the format asked.

Step 4: Your result will display on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

The result will include the candidate’s marks obtained and the qualifying status. The counselling and seat allotment of JEECUP 2019 will be conducted in the last week of June.