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UP Ram Navami School Holiday 2026: Will Schools in Uttar Pradesh remain closed today? Yogi government makes big announcement

UP Ram Navami School Holiday 2026: Will Schools in Uttar Pradesh remain closed today? Yogi government makes big announcement

Ram Navami School Holiday 2026: Will schools remain closed in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, March 26? Check all details here

UP Ram Navami School Holiday 2026: Will Schools in Uttar Pradesh remain closed today? Yogi government makes big announcement

In view of the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations on March 27, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has announced public holidays on March 26 and 27, 2026. According to officials, the decision has been taken as a large number of devotees are expected to visit temples on both days, as reported by the news agency IANS. This announcement comes as a big development as residents of UP will have a long festive weekend.

UP Ram Navami School Holiday 2026: Will Schools in Uttar Pradesh remain closed today?

On Thursday, March 26, the state will observe a holiday for Ashtami and Ramnavami Ka Pasha, followed by Friday, March 27, which will be a public holiday for Ram Navami. The extended break continues with Saturday, March 28 (Fourth Saturday) and Sunday, March 29, allowing many to enjoy four consecutive days off. Meanwhile, security arrangements in Ayodhya are underway in full swing for the Ram Navami celebrations, scheduled to be held on March 27.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde, along with the district’s senior police officials, inspected key sites and finalised security, traffic and emergency arrangements for the upcoming programme.

Talking to the reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya, Gaurav Grover said, “Along with local police, outstation force and officials have been deployed in Ayodhya since the beginning of the Chaitra Navratri festival. Every day, an increasing number of devotees are visiting the temples.”

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He said, “Today we had a meeting with Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, DM Nikhil Tikaram Funde, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Somen Barma, and other officials. We have also reviewed security preparations for the Ram Navami celebration to be held on March 27.”

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