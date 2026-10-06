UP Scholarship 2026-27: Deadlines, official portal link, status check steps and payment schedule

The UP Scholarship 2026-27 process is on, though not for everyone. Applications for Classes 9 to 12 are now closed, while post-matric students studying beyond Intermediate can still fill out their forms.
The Uttar Pradesh government runs the scholarship scheme to provide financial assistance to eligible students from different social and economic backgrounds. Applications are submitted online through the official UP Scholarship portal.
Deadlines vary by course and by whether the application is new or a renewal. For fresh applicants in the Post-Matric Other Than Intermediate (Dashmottar) category, the process began on September 15, 2026, and runs until October 31, 2026.
Renewal applicants in the Dashmottar category, your last date is October 15, 2026. That applies to students in graduation, postgraduation, diploma, ITI, and other eligible courses. If you’re in Classes 9 to 12 and haven’t applied, the regular window has closed: fresh applications ended September 21, and renewals ended August 25.
Students can use the Uttar Pradesh government’s scholarship portal for registration, login, application-related activities and status updates. Official website: scholarship.up.gov.in. Students should check the portal before relying on dates shared on third-party websites, particularly when correction, verification, or payment schedules are involved.
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The scheme covers eligible students studying at different levels. Broadly, the categories include:
Students from General, OBC, SC, ST and minority communities can be covered under the scheme, depending on the rules for their category and course. Category is only one part of the picture. Applicants must also satisfy the income, academic, institution, and other criteria that apply to the specific scholarship.
Once the application has been submitted, students can track its progress online. Follow these steps:
The status can show whether the application is still being verified, has been approved or has faced rejection. Students should save a copy of the status page for their records.
Submitting the application does not mean that the scholarship has been approved immediately. The form goes through different levels of scrutiny and verification. The institution and concerned authorities check the information and documents submitted by the applicant.
Only applications that clear the required verification and approval process move towards payment. Students should therefore keep checking their application status even after completing the online form.
The payment date depends on the student’s category and the completion of verification and approval. For Classes 9 to 12, the announced schedule indicates that renewal students are expected to receive the scholarship between October 25 and October 31, 2026. Fresh applicants are expected to receive payment between January 25 and January 31, 2027.
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For Dashmottar students, the schedule lists separate payment windows for fresh and renewal applicants. The timing can also depend on successful verification and other formalities.
Application still pending? Don’t jump to the conclusion that it was rejected. Log in to the official portal and check the current status. If it’s waiting on your institution or department to verify it, payment won’t go through yet. Make sure nothing is stuck on your side either, whether that’s a correction, a document, or a verification. Rely only on the UP Scholarship portal, and never share sensitive details on unofficial links.
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