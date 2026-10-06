UP Scholarship 2026-27: Deadlines, official portal link, status check steps and payment schedule

The UP Scholarship 2026-27 portal accepts applications until October 15, so don't wait. Fresh and renewal deadlines vary by category, so check the dates that apply to you. Payment comes only after verification, and the timing depends on your category.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/up-scholarship-2026-27-deadlines-official-portal-link-scholarship-up-gov-in-status-check-steps-payment-schedule-8533372/ Copy

Submitting the application does not mean that the scholarship has been approved immediately. Representational image

The UP Scholarship 2026-27 process is on, though not for everyone. Applications for Classes 9 to 12 are now closed, while post-matric students studying beyond Intermediate can still fill out their forms.

The Uttar Pradesh government runs the scholarship scheme to provide financial assistance to eligible students from different social and economic backgrounds. Applications are submitted online through the official UP Scholarship portal.

What is the last date to apply for the UP Scholarship 2026-27?

Deadlines vary by course and by whether the application is new or a renewal. For fresh applicants in the Post-Matric Other Than Intermediate (Dashmottar) category, the process began on September 15, 2026, and runs until October 31, 2026.

Renewal applicants in the Dashmottar category, your last date is October 15, 2026. That applies to students in graduation, postgraduation, diploma, ITI, and other eligible courses. If you’re in Classes 9 to 12 and haven’t applied, the regular window has closed: fresh applications ended September 21, and renewals ended August 25.

What is the direct link to apply for the UP Scholarship 2026-27?

Students can use the Uttar Pradesh government’s scholarship portal for registration, login, application-related activities and status updates. Official website: scholarship.up.gov.in. Students should check the portal before relying on dates shared on third-party websites, particularly when correction, verification, or payment schedules are involved.

Also Read | IGNOU July 2026 admission: Last date to register extended to October 13 | Check how to apply

Who can apply for the UP Scholarship 2026-27?

The scheme covers eligible students studying at different levels. Broadly, the categories include:

Students studying in Classes 9 and 10 under the pre-matric category.

Students in Classes 11 and 12 under the post-matric Intermediate category.

Students pursuing graduation, postgraduate courses, diploma, ITI and other eligible programmes under the Dashmottar category.

Students from General, OBC, SC, ST and minority communities can be covered under the scheme, depending on the rules for their category and course. Category is only one part of the picture. Applicants must also satisfy the income, academic, institution, and other criteria that apply to the specific scholarship.

How to check the status of UP Scholarship?

Once the application has been submitted, students can track its progress online. Follow these steps:

Open the official UP Scholarship website.

Go to the Status section.

Select the relevant academic year.

Enter the required registration details, including the registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details.

The application status will appear on the screen.

The status can show whether the application is still being verified, has been approved or has faced rejection. Students should save a copy of the status page for their records.

What happens after submitting the form?

Submitting the application does not mean that the scholarship has been approved immediately. The form goes through different levels of scrutiny and verification. The institution and concerned authorities check the information and documents submitted by the applicant.

Only applications that clear the required verification and approval process move towards payment. Students should therefore keep checking their application status even after completing the online form.

When will the UP Scholarship money come into the account?

The payment date depends on the student’s category and the completion of verification and approval. For Classes 9 to 12, the announced schedule indicates that renewal students are expected to receive the scholarship between October 25 and October 31, 2026. Fresh applicants are expected to receive payment between January 25 and January 31, 2027.

Also Read | NEET PG 2026 scorecard, answer key RELEASED at nbe.edu.in; Check direct link, how to download answer key, response sheet

For Dashmottar students, the schedule lists separate payment windows for fresh and renewal applicants. The timing can also depend on successful verification and other formalities.

What should students do if payment is delayed?

Application still pending? Don’t jump to the conclusion that it was rejected. Log in to the official portal and check the current status. If it’s waiting on your institution or department to verify it, payment won’t go through yet. Make sure nothing is stuck on your side either, whether that’s a correction, a document, or a verification. Rely only on the UP Scholarship portal, and never share sensitive details on unofficial links.