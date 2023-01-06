Schools Closed in UP’s Mainpuri Till January 14: Check District-wise School Closing Updates

UP School Closing News Updates: Varanasi, Kaushambi, Deoria: The schools are closed up to Class 8 in most cities like Varanasi, Kaushambi, Deoria in Uttar Pradesh as well.

These states have either announced winter vacations or have changed school timings.

UP School Closing Latest Update: Due to intense cold wave and dense fog, the schools in UP’s Mainpuri district have been ordered to stay closed up to Class 8 till January 14, 2023. Notably, the schools on this district has been closed in view of the ongoing cold wave in North India. Schools are expected to reopen on January 16, 2023.

Not just in the Mainpuri district, but schools are closed in several other districts of the state due to cold wave. As per the IMD weather updates, the condition is expected to remain the same for this week.

Because of the continuous temperature dip and dense fog, Uttar Pradesh schools are closed in almost every city and district.

Various district administrations have announced school closure or have changed timings considering the chilly weather. Schools have been closed in Lucknow, Kanpur, Noida, and other UP districts.

Uttar Pradesh Schools Closed: District-wise updates

Noida schools have been closed up to Class 8th and the timings for Classes 9th to 12th have been changed to 10 am to 2 pm.

Varanasi, Kaushambi, Deoria: The schools are closed up to Class 8 in most cities like Varanasi, Kaushambi, Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.

Kanpur DM has issued an order announcing school closure till January 7. On the other hand, the schools in Varanasi schools were slated to open on January 4 but viewing the adverse situation, the schools are further closed.

Mainpuri: Schools in the Mainpuri district have been closed due to winter vacation till January 14. As per the orders of the Mainpuri Basic Education Department, schools will remain closed till Class 8.

Apart from UP, the cold wave has also gripped other states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. Schools are announced to remain closed in various districts of these states as well.